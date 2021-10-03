Emirex Token (EMRX) One Day Volume Hits $674,884.00

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emirex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emirex Token has a total market cap of $20.29 million and $674,884.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,441.95 or 0.44703358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.83 or 0.00276937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00118412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Emirex Token Profile

Emirex Token is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

