Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1,148.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,993 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Encompass Health worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

EHC stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

