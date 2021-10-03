Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) and InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Financial Analysis

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for InflaRx and Endonovo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx 1 1 4 0 2.50 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

InflaRx presently has a consensus price target of $8.90, indicating a potential upside of 247.66%. Given InflaRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InflaRx is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of InflaRx shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

InflaRx has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InflaRx and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N/A -34.32% -31.30% Endonovo Therapeutics -5,033.33% N/A -264.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InflaRx and Endonovo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N/A N/A -$38.82 million ($1.44) -1.78 Endonovo Therapeutics $80,000.00 343.25 -$6.44 million N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than InflaRx.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, SofPulse, Electroceutical Therapy, and Scientific Studies. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

