Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0024

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $39,527.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.00370530 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001615 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005834 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00016324 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00073201 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.