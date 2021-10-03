Enecuum (ENQ) One Day Volume Tops $405,570.00

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Enecuum has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $17.84 million and $405,570.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for about $0.0907 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,511.59 or 0.44635842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00286363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00117749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

ENQ is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 196,754,119 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

