Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$10.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.63. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$10.31.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$408.62 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.3899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.69%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

