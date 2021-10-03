Enigma (ENG) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0961 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $229,530.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.00368139 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006104 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.42 or 0.00883679 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

