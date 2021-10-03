Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,726 shares of company stock worth $14,301,967. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $155.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.16 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.96.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.