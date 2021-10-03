Entrust Global Partners L L C Lowers Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Entrust Global Partners L L C trimmed its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,482,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the period. Lyft comprises approximately 33.4% of Entrust Global Partners L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Entrust Global Partners L L C owned 0.45% of Lyft worth $89,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

LYFT traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,369,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

