Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $676.69 Million

Analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to announce $676.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $667.60 million and the highest is $696.60 million. Envista posted sales of $640.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after buying an additional 598,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after buying an additional 231,443 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 771.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,229,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,779,000 after buying an additional 196,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 48.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after buying an additional 966,446 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NVST opened at $42.78 on Friday. Envista has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

