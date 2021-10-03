Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned about 0.24% of Enviva Partners worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 361.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,063,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

EVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

NYSE EVA traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. 73,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,390. Enviva Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $56.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 776.19%.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.