EOS One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.66 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $4.72 or 0.00009833 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and $1.66 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,035,742,191 coins and its circulating supply is 959,741,779 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

