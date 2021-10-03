EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Hits $0.98

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002046 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $1,836.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

