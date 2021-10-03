Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Update

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of NYSE EQC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. 857,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,967. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.40 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.