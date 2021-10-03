Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Update

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. 857,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,967. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.40 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,426,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,770,000 after purchasing an additional 452,596 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,389,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,005,000 after purchasing an additional 158,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,961,000 after buying an additional 57,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,903,000 after buying an additional 697,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.