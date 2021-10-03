Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Short Interest Update

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the August 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 129,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the second quarter valued at $2,469,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 57,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESQ stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. 9,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,240. The company has a market cap of $228.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

