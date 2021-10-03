Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.29.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $54,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $100,000.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.09%.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.
