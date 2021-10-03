Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.65.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $326.13 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $337.43. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.89.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.