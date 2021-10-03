ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 629.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.05% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

HACK stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.04. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $44.66 and a 52-week high of $66.34.

