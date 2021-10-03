ETNA Network Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $215,621.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00066211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00103775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00143087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,997.75 or 0.99869878 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.16 or 0.07087263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002566 BTC.

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

