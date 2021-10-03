Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Short Interest Update

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Europcar Mobility Group stock remained flat at $$0.55 during trading hours on Friday. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,904. Europcar Mobility Group has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EURMF. Cheuvreux raised shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

