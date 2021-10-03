EvenCoin (EVN) Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 66.7% higher against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $86,895.69 and approximately $198,585.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.02 or 0.00643105 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001112 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.01 or 0.01006657 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

