Everex Price Tops $0.58 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001222 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Everex has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $13.27 million and $3.62 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,724.06 or 0.43328845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00056309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.46 or 0.00287385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00116179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

