EvidenZ Market Cap Hits $5.80 Million (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

