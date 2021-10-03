Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOJ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000.

EVOJ traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. Evo Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

