Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.27). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 2,283,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,823. The company has a market cap of $112.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 394,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,848 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 2,700,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 2,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

