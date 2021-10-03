Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EVVTY opened at $161.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.83 and its 200 day moving average is $168.89. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $201.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

