Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Short Interest Update

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, an increase of 83.6% from the August 31st total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNMP opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.34. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.93.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

