ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Cap Reaches $882,594.45

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $882,594.45 and $12,360.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00017060 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001343 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 312.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006759 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

