Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,681 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Exelon by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,735,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,497,000 after purchasing an additional 379,144 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,079,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 632,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $50.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.