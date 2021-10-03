Faceter Tops One Day Trading Volume of $760.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Faceter has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $760.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,441.95 or 0.44703358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.83 or 0.00276937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00118412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

