FairGame (FAIR) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. FairGame has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $602,281.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FairGame Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

