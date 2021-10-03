Falconswap (FSW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $87,996.00

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Falconswap has a market cap of $1.84 million and $87,996.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Falconswap has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,466.64 or 0.44576226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00280765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00118120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

