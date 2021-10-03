Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Down 41.6% in September

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the August 31st total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fangdd Network Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUO. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fangdd Network Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 97,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,121. The firm has a market cap of $80.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.97. Fangdd Network Group has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 19.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

