Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,096 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after acquiring an additional 122,675 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Stephens lifted their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

