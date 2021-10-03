Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Hits $1.27 on Top Exchanges

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00066063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00103966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00142973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,673.31 or 1.00213491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.76 or 0.07073890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

