Feathercoin (FTC) Market Cap Achieves $5.09 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and $495.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.