Feellike Trading Down 0% This Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,307.38 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00066268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00104204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00142608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,706.68 or 1.00090409 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.75 or 0.07099387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.