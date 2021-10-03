Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FERG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $192,479,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $2,034,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth $93,346,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $1,517,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth $1,099,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $138.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.35. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $148.67.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

