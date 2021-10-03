Fetch.ai (FET) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $595.56 million and $138.75 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,480.60 or 0.42642863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.02 or 0.00254061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00117628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

