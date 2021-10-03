Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 913.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,847 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 29,480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 76,619.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 208,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 208,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $56.63 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average is $107.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.087 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

