Financial Analysis: Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) versus Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

This table compares Editas Medicine and Inhibrx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $90.73 million 30.03 -$115.98 million ($1.98) -20.16 Inhibrx $12.89 million 95.38 -$76.12 million ($3.01) -10.78

Inhibrx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inhibrx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Editas Medicine and Inhibrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -205.41% -31.96% -24.64% Inhibrx -742.82% -114.87% -56.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Editas Medicine and Inhibrx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 4 4 8 0 2.25 Inhibrx 0 0 3 0 3.00

Editas Medicine presently has a consensus price target of $55.75, indicating a potential upside of 39.69%. Inhibrx has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.72%. Given Editas Medicine’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Editas Medicine is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Inhibrx shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Inhibrx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Editas Medicine beats Inhibrx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J. Keith Joung and David R. Liu in September 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company's therapeutic candidates also comprise INBRX-101, an Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its preclinical programs include INBRX-106, a single domain antibody based hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. Inhibrx, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.