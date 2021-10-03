Financial Contrast: Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Proterra and Tata Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 2 1 0 2.33 Tata Motors 0 3 0 0 2.00

Proterra currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.08%. Given Proterra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Proterra is more favorable than Tata Motors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proterra and Tata Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A Tata Motors $33.65 billion 0.42 -$1.95 billion ($0.06) -379.67

Proterra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tata Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and Tata Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra N/A N/A N/A Tata Motors -3.36% 15.16% 2.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Tata Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 51.7% of Proterra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Proterra beats Tata Motors on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories. It also consists of sub-segments, such as, Tata Commercial Vehicles, Tata Passenger Vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover, and Vehicle Financing. The Others segment includes information technology and insurance broking services. The company was founded on September 1, 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

