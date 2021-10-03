FintruX Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $23,202.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $23,202.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded up 15,183.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,687.23 or 0.44651851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00057300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.98 or 0.00259373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00117847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

