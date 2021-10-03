FIO Protocol Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $65.46 million and $4.39 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000197 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001385 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001184 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000791 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 784,143,047 coins and its circulating supply is 357,227,444 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

