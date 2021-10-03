FirmaChain Price Reaches $0.16 (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One FirmaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FirmaChain has a total market cap of $53.55 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FirmaChain has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00066797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00103370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00144033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,934.01 or 1.00140553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.57 or 0.07131395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002554 BTC.

About FirmaChain

FirmaChain was first traded on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,216,862 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/# . FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

