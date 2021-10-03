Firo (FIRO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.97 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Firo coin can now be bought for approximately $7.00 or 0.00014593 BTC on major exchanges. Firo has a total market capitalization of $86.56 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Firo has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00019224 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001441 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,369,867 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

