First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.24. First Financial reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.44. First Financial has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $553.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of First Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Financial by 92.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in First Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

