First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 161.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 54,731 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $1,180,000. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 251,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91.

