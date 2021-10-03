First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Up 81.5% in September

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
FEP stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.
