First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Up 81.5% in September

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FEP stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.