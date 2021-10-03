First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the August 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FTGC opened at $24.51 on Friday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 150.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 200.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter.

